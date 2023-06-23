Why don’t expats return home?

Most of the Pakistani expatriates living around the globe are doing well in life after having made a wise decision to move abroad for greener pastures. Not only has their quality of life improved greatly, they are also helping their loved ones back home to improve their lifestyles through regular financial help by way of foreign remittances. They and their families are happy, and that matters the most. It should.

However, one thing that is most disturbing about these expatriates is that once they are comfortably settled in their adopted countries, they hardly assimilate and amalgamate within those very societies. They tend to live and socialise within their own community, build their own parameters, niches, corners, and keep to themselves. They hardly mingle with the local people due to some inherent inhibitions or notions.

The expatriates migrated to another country out of their own free will and accord. Henceforth, their loyalties, affiliations and allegiances should adjust accordingly. They need to reconcile with the changed circumstances.

Instead, they find solace in moving in their own circles of people hailing from their native land, forgetting that they are in an entirely different environment and need to develop a rapport with people belonging to other societies, cultures and countries. Although physically not in Pakistan, mentally they remain in Pakistan, so much so that most of these expatriates are glued to Pakistani television channels or social media platforms almost around the clock to know what is happening back in Pakistan. There is nothing wrong in remaining connected with one’s country of origin. It is just that their thought process does not develop beyond a certain level. They continue to live in the past and hardly think outside the box, assuming that the host country has absolutely no problems. The result of all this is that instead of focussing on knowing the way of life and society of the adopted country, they remain glued to the happenings, especially of the political variety, in Pakistan. They are constantly being bombarded, influenced and indoctri-nated by their favourite news channels and anchorpersons.

Washing the dirty linen in public has become a normal practice among these expatriates, with the least regard to the possible repercussions. Meanwhile, sit-ins, or should I say theatrics, continue to be staged in foreign capitals that tarnish the image of Pakistan. My question is: if the expatriates are so dissatisfied with the prevailing circumstances in Pakistan, and they are actually in so much pain, why do they not come back and join hands with their compatriots in fighting against the allegedly corrupt system in the country of their birth?

What is stopping them from exercising that option?

It is easy to pass judgements while sitting comfortably at home in one’s drawing room or having fun on the streets, displaying placards with negative messages. Their love for the beloved motherland demands more than their emotional attachment. Are they up for it?

KHALED

ISLAMABAD