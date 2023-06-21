NATIONAL

Alvi designates Isa as next chief justice

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has formally appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court, as the next chief justice of Pakistan.

The appointment will take effect on September 17, following the retirement of the incumbent chief justice, Umar Ata Bandial.

In accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution, the presidency issued a statement confirming that Justice Umar Ata Bandial will reach retirement age on September 16.

The announcement further read: “The President has appointed the Chief Justice in accordance with Article 175 of the Constitution. Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be sworn in by the President on September 17, 2023.”

This is a developing story.

