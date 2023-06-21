Former Supreme Court judge passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former Supreme Court Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, 66, passed away in Rawalpindi due to a heart attack on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer for Ahmed will be held at Bahria Town in Rawalpindi at 6:00 pm.

Ahmed served as a Supreme Court Judge from April 2019 until his retirement in March 2022.

Hailing from Chakwal, he had been receiving treatment at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for an extended period.

Born on March 26, 1957, in Chakwal, Ahmed completed his early education at the Government High School and Government Degree College in Chakwal. He obtained a law degree from the University Law College in 1980 and became an enrolled advocate in 1981.

In pursuit of further education, he joined the doctoral program in Public International Law at the University of Amsterdam. He also completed collateral programs in International Law and International Relations at the Institute of Social Studies in The Hague in 1985.

Ahmed commenced his law practice in 1986 and was enrolled as an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1997. He served as a visiting faculty member at the International Islamic University Islamabad from 1986 to 1991.

During his career, he held various positions such as a member of the Punjab Bar Council from 2000 to 2004 and Additional Advocate General for Punjab from September 2007 to June 2009.

Ahmed was appointed as a judge of the Lahore High Court on November 7, 2014. He took the oath of office as a Supreme Court Judge on April 24, 2019.