Understanding Agartala and London Conspiracies

Justice S.A. Rehman, a former Chief Justice of Pakistan, had to flee Decca Cantonment in his night suit to save his life. In 1968, the first usurper Ayub Khan had initiated a sedition case against Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman, the leader of the Awami League called the ‘Agartala Conspiracy’. Mr Justice Rehman was heading the tribunal that included Justices M.R. Khan and Maksum-Ul-Hakim. Workers of the AL stormed the rest house, where the judges were staying.

Once in the safety of his Gulberg home, Justice Rehman revealed the extent of support for the AL and suggested a political solution for the crisis. Earlier during the election campaign of Madare Millat Motarma Fatima Jinnah in the 1965 Presidential Elections, the AL came to her support.

It fully endorsed her demand for the restoration of the unanimously agreed 1956 constitution. Ayub Khan’s imposed 1962 constitution was disgraceful which caused fissures in Jinnah’s Pakistan. Despite the fact that the freedom movement in the Indian Subcontinent was launched in Decca with the formation of the All-India Muslim League (AIML) in 1906, the Bengali leadership was fed-up with the step-brotherly treatment of Islamabad pushing them to seek provincial autonomy to run their own affairs.

Some factions within the party were blamed for conspiring with India to leave the union. In the 1970 free and fair elections the AL emerged victorious. Only two other candidates managed to win (Nur-Ul-Amin and Raja Tridev Roy). After the break-up of the Quaid’s Pakistan, Sheikh Mujib emerged as Banga Bandhu (Father of the Nation). Some historians believe that he never desired to break away and sought a political solution till the end but his efforts were frustrated by the Hawks on both sides. The then governor Vice Adm (retd) S.M. Ahsan and field commander Lt Gen Sahibzada Yaqoob Ali Khan, sensing the public mood, pleaded for a negotiated settlement but Gen Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan, the President and Chief Martial Law Administrator, decided on the use of force which resulted in disastrous consequences. The Agartala Plan was grossly mishandled. Unfortunately, despite the losses, no lessons were learnt. Public opinion always prevails over the use of force. The collapse of a superpower like the USSR is living proof of this.

Currently the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is being tormented by the ‘London Conspiracy’ carefully crafted and led by three times Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an establishment-created ‘Political Player ‘ launched by the third usurper, Gen Zia-ul-Haq.

Ever since his launch it has been his dream to establish the ‘ Sharif Dynasty ‘ which would enjoy absolute power and unflinching loyalty and obedience from all quarters.

The age- old policy of divide and rule has worked well for the Sharifs of Gawalmandi. When cornered they either resort to a compromise or all-out attack. Under an agreement with the fourth usurper, Gen Pervez Musharraf, the entire family agreed to go into self-exile for a period of ten years while they launched a physical assault on the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1997 which finally resulted in the removal of Mr Justice Sajjad Ali Shah as Chief Justice. In reward for his services Mr Justice Rafiq Tarar was awarded with the Presidency.

In 2017 a famous case called ‘ Dawn Leaks ‘ was reported by a leading national newspaper. It resulted in serious differences between the civilian and military leadership of the time. During his third stint in power MNS created a media cell in the PM House to record secret discussions that took place to be used later for personal advantage and blackmailing.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been a constitutional democracy since 14 August 1973. No conspiracy will be allowed to come in the way of the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan. The rise of Bangladesh as an economic power in the Subcontinent should be an eye-opener for all. Strict adherence to the constitution and rule of law is the only way forward. Conspiracies are lethal and destructive which must be understood and then contained to save what remains of the Quaid’s Pakistan, the land he liberated for the cornered and battered Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent. This battering must come to an end.

In November 2016 MNS appointed Qamar Javed Bajwa as the COAS with clear understanding of Hola Hath ( Soft Handling ) of the corruption charges against the ‘Sharif Group’. With his handpicked COAS and an absolute majority in Parliament the PM was enjoying life in the fast lane despite the occasional criticism from the friendly opposition led by the PPP. Imran Khan as the third force tried to raise pertinent issues which were largely overlooked.

Then came the Panama Leaks which exposed the international network of the corrupt. While there were around 200 Pakistanis who made it to the list the name of the sitting PM created a big havoc. Finally the issue was settled by a bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who later on became the CJP. In July 2017 MNS was removed from power and disqualified for life from holding any public office. Later on he was convicted and jailed for corruption. While serving his jail term he managed to get relief on medical grounds for treatment abroad. His appointee, General Bajwa, played a key role in his escape from justice. Since November 2019 he has been residing in London conspiring for his return and exoneration.

From the safety of his London home MNS has been planning his political revival. Instead of getting treatment for his failing platelets, his focus has been politics. A London Conspiracy was hatched to bring MNS back to the corridors of power.

When IK tried to be his own man, the international establishment together with support of General Bajwa aligned with MNS, decided to get rid of the sitting PM. Despite his waning popularity IK was relying on conviction of the corrupt before the electoral contest in 2023. Asif Zardari played a key role in the success of the No-Confidence Motion against IK in April 2022. The ouster of IK did not sit well with the public and his popularity graph started to rise. In November 2019, General Bajwa’s term ended and MNS had another opportunity to appoint a COAS of his choice.

Gen Asim Munir was chosen for this coveted slot despite the fact that his retirement was due before his higher appointment. While the PDM coalition government has succeeded in wrapping up its corruption cases, on all other fronts it has performed poorly.

In 1971 the Awami League sought autonomy which ended up in the break-up of the Quaid’s Pakistan. The 1956 Constitution could have saved the union had it not been abrogated by a usurper and dictator. The situation in 2023 calls for caution. The ‘London Conspiracy’ is trampling the constitution of the republic. While the Golden Jubilee of this vital agreement between the rulers and the ruled is being celebrated, its violations are blatant. No state can claim legitimacy without adhering to the constitutional requirements. All pre-1973 Draconian laws have to be declared null and void.

