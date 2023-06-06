SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA: A Supreme Court lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, was shot dead on Tuesday near Airport Road, Quetta.

Unknown gunmen showered a lawyer of Supreme Court with sixteen bullets and killed him on the way near the airport in Quetta on Tuesday.

Police said Advocate Abdul Razzaq was shot and killed near Airport Road Alamo Chowk. The suspects shot him with a Kalashnikov. Police shifted the body of the deceased lawyer to the Civil Hospital where the post-mortem is being conducted.

As per the preliminary forensic evidence, the victim received 16 bullets in different parts of his body.

The lawyers have boycotted the proceedings in all the courts after the incident. While, The leadership of Bar Councils have also stopped more lawyers from rushing to the hospital.