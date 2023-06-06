Smart classroom project under CPEC inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: Smart Classroom project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been inaugurated at University of Education, Lahore.

The project is part of the ‘Smart Universities: Transformation through Smart Classrooms’ under the CPEC.

It aims at strengthening online and distance learning in the higher education sector in Pakistan, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha said on the occasion that the project will play a pivotal role in enhancing student-teacher interaction through interactive online and distant learning systems, bridging the gap of quality faculty, meeting the shortage of faculty members at the universities and far-flung campuses, and ultimately uplift the standard of education across the board.

In addition, Dr. Talat inaugurated a 5-day training workshop at the University of Education, Lahore in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei.

The program has been organized for the faculty and IT staff members of the public-sector universities of Central Punjab.

The program aims at equipping the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively utilize smart classroom technologies and leverage their potential in enhancing the teaching processes.

Dr. Talat appreciated the support of the Chinese government and Huawei in making the project a reality.