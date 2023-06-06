NATIONAL

Eid-ul-Adha likely to be celebrated on June 29

By Staff Report
Livestock vendors decorate their camels ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, at a cattle market in Rawalpindi on July 28, 2020. - Eid al-Adha, feast of the sacrifice, marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil Hajj moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 Monday.

According to the statement, the moon will be born on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19. Consequently, the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

It is worth mentioning here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon. Ahead of Eidul Adha 2023, the Sindh government has issued a list of eight locations in Karachi where cattle markets will be established.

According to the notification issued by Sindh Home Department, Section 144 was being imposed on setting up cattle markets in locations that were not authorised to avoid “traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions, and security issues”.

The notification stated that the cattle market set up by the Malir Cantonment Board, which was previously located on the Super Highway, would be established at Taiser Town this year. Here’s full list of authorised cattle markets in Karachi. Taiser Town, Northern Bypass, Malir 15, Asoo Goth, Cattle Mandi Landhi, Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth, Baldia Town, Cattle Mandi permitted by station commander in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board.

Cattle Mandi permitted by the president Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board. Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor. The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.

SC lawyer Abdul Razzaq shot dead in Quetta
Staff Report
Staff Report

