PTI workers should be released like leaders being freed after press conference: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator and senior jurist Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday asked the authorities to release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers like their leaders being freed and pardoned after a press conference.

“PTI leaders like Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak released after press conference so the party workers should also be given the chance to be released”, seasoned politician and constitutional expert Aitzaz Ahsan stressed while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Aitzaz informed that former Prime Minister Imran who is his neighbour and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial were being “implicated in a false conspiracy.”

Aitzaz especially mentioned two videos and audios in his press conference and said there is a video in which the face of a gentleman is visible and he is saying that Chief Justice and Aitzaz Ahsan are conspiring with Imran Khan.

Aitzaz said it is being said in the video that Aitzaz Ahsan is distributing millions of rupees among the lawyers and it is also being said that the international intelligence agencies, Mossad and CIA are supporting them.

It is repeatedly said in the video that CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Aitzaz Ahsan and Imran Khan are making plans, he said adding that this is a large nonsense and idiotic type audio-video.

Aitzaz raised the question that if the Chief Justice and Imran Khan are distributing money among lawyers then why intelligence and security agencies did not find this out?

He expressed surprise over the role of the law enforcement agencies and the Punjab police for not reaching any spot to stop violence on May 9.

He also expressed surprise that Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq claimed that a fire was started with a special chemical, but no case was filed against anyone for starting a fire with a chemical.