JI to win Karachi mayor polls, claims Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeem expressed confidence that JI’s mayor will be elected in Karachi in the upcoming polls.

At a press conference on Tuesday in Karachi, the JI leader said “JI had already unveiled the name of the Karachi mayoral candidate before the LG polls. JI is also holding negotiations with other political parties to get support for its mayor.” “We have also contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP),” he added.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has put forward a candidate for the mayoral position, and he himself could potentially become the mayor. He criticized the timing of passing laws after the election schedule had been announced, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Election Commission for granting the PPP ample opportunity.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman also expressed deep concern over the alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi. He specifically mentioned receiving numerous complaints from Sohrab Goth, where the cattle market is located. Rahman further said that the transportation system in the city is severely flawed. Karachi is currently in dire need of 10,000 buses, as existing buses are simply rebranded under different names. It is crucial to allocate a proper budget for the transportation sector.