Only 53 people remain detained in Punjab jails in connection with May 9 riots

LAHORE: The police has presented a list of people detained in the jails of Punjab after May 9 to the Lahore High Court. According to the report, only 53 people are currently under detention across Punjab.

The assistant inspector general of police (legal) filed the report in the court. The report stated that detention orders were issued for 3,144 people, and 3,055 detained from across Punjab.

It further said that detention orders of 3,045 people were later withdrawn, and they were subsequently released. The details of the detained persons were submitted on the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hammad Azhar.

On June 1, the Lahore High Court’s Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid ordered the immediate release of all the detained persons arrested after May 9. The court ruled that the orders of arresting PTI workers in 11 districts of the province, including Lahore, were ‘illegal’.

Justice Shahid issued a written decision containing nine pages. The decision against detention orders of workers in Lahore, Wazirabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal, were also declared null and void.