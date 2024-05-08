Employee commits suicide amid alleged salary denial

JARANWALA: A 45-year-old man, identified as Haris Iqbal, reportedly took his own life by consuming poison, stirring shock and sorrow in his community. Sources suggest that his desperate act was spurred by his employer’s alleged withholding of his salary for a period of four months.

Haris, a long-time resident of Rajawala, had been diligently working for Muazzam Ali in the yarn market for a quarter of a century. However, the absence of his rightful compensation led to mounting frustration and despair.

Despite repeated appeals to his employer for his overdue salary, Haris faced continual refusal, exacerbating his distress. Ultimately, overcome by hopelessness, he resorted to ingesting poisonous pills, tragically ending his life.

Before succumbing to the poison, Haris recorded a poignant voice note directed at his employer, expressing his profound disappointment over the lack of payment despite his decades of dedicated service. In his message, he lamented, “I have served you for 25 years, yet you have failed to compensate me for four months, driving me to this irreversible decision.”

Adding to the complexity of the situation, it was revealed that Haris had also invested funds belonging to a relative into his employer’s business.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Haris Iqbal’s untimely demise, recognizing the need for a thorough examination of the events leading up to his tragic end.