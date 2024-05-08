Vaccinators demand fuel allowance, stage protest

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Vaccinators from the health department rallied outside the district CEO’s office, protesting the withholding of their fuel allowance for three consecutive months.

Expressing their discontent, the demonstrators refrained from office duties and participation in an ongoing anti-polio campaign, vowing to persist in their protest until their demands were addressed.

In response, the CEO of the district health authority cautioned of disciplinary measures against protesting employees neglecting their duties.

Malik Attaullah Sajid, President of the Extended Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Welfare Association, addressed the crowd, highlighting the dedication of health workers who brave adverse conditions to administer vaccines, particularly in remote areas. He lamented the failure to compensate these workers with their due fuel allowance, alleging mismanagement of funds despite substantial allocations from the national treasury.

Joining the chorus of dissatisfaction, Mian Amir Karim, a protester leader, affirmed solidarity among all employees until their grievances were redressed.

The speakers accused responsible officials of indifference toward the plight of the workers, underscoring the urgency of resolving the issue.

Contrarily, when approached for comment, CEO Dr. Muhammad Idris Khan Laghari dismissed the protesters’ actions as futile, attributing the resolution of their concerns to the district health officer, who had not received any formal requests.

Dr. Laghari noted that certain vaccinators faced suspension and received show-cause notices for subpar performance, prompting their protest.

He further warned of stringent disciplinary measures against officials neglecting their field duties.