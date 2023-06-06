Funeral prayer of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir Shaheed held at D.I.Khan

Rawalpindi: Funeral prayer of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir Shaheed (30 years, resident of District Manshera) who embraced shahadat in Ladha, South Waziristan on 5 June 2023 while fighting gallantly with terrorists, was offered earlier at D.I.Khan and later at his native hometown.

The Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours.

Senior serving & retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funeral.

Pakistan Army remains committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland at all costs.