Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Met Gala, a stark contrast emerged as the event unfolded against the backdrop of Israel’s continuing assault in Rafah.

The Met Gala, renowned as the pinnacle of the fashion world, unfolded on its traditional first Monday in May. Celebrities graced the red carpet, showcasing avant-garde attire in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. However, this year’s gala, co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez, faced a wave of criticism amidst the unfolding crisis in Rafah.

On the same day of the event, Israel announced that Palestinians in eastern Rafah would have to evacuate, as they planned a ground invasion of the city, which caused global alarm. Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Anto­nio Guterres, condemned the order and said it would be “impossible to carry out safely”.

Millions of Palestinians were living and taking refuge in Rafah, yet the Israeli military continued to move several brigades closer to the city. Israel Defense Forces also announced on Monday that it had begun “conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.”

As tensions mounted, social media platforms became a battleground of contrasting narratives. While the Gala dazzled with opulence, the harrowing reality of Palestinian struggles unfolded on screens worldwide, prompting comparisons to dystopian fiction.

The extravagant cost of Met Gala outfits, juxtaposed with the looming threat of famine and devastation in Gaza, sparked outrage online. Social media users drew parallels to “The Hunger Games,” likening Gala attendees to privileged members of the Capitol, while Palestinians fought for survival in the districts.

The unveiling of Met Gala ticket prices further fueled public outcry, with many expressing disgust at the stark contrast between luxury expenditures and urgent humanitarian needs in Rafah.

Questions also emerged regarding the timing of the Gala amidst ongoing massacre by Israel in Gaza. Some speculated on Israel’s use of high-profile events as distractions from their actions in the region, highlighting the Gala’s potential to divert attention from the escalating crisis.

Amidst the digital discourse, protests erupted near the Gala venue, with demonstrators rallying in solidarity with Palestinians in Rafah. The demonstration underscored global solidarity with the besieged population, as calls for justice reverberated through the streets of Manhattan.

As the conflict persisted, reports of casualties continued to emerge from Gaza, further underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for international attention and intervention.