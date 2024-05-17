CM Bugti apologises to Mahira Khan for incident at PLF

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has garnered widespread acclaim for her poise and composure during an unsettling incident at the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta. While speaking on stage at the event, a member of the audience threw an object at her, narrowly missing her. Despite the shock, the “Humsafar” star maintained her calm demeanor, addressing the situation gracefully before resuming her dialogue.

Following the incident, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, issued an apology, acknowledging the unfortunate occurrence.

The CM stated, “What happened with Mahira Khan, one individual was responsible for that. As a Balochistani, I condemn that individual, I am also ashamed and as a Balochistani, Mahira Khan, I apologise to you. That one individual does not represent the rest of Balochistan.” The Superstar actor is yet to address the Chief Minister’s apology.

His statement came after Mahira addressed the incident at the event. The Ho Mann Jahaan actor also verified that the object, previously unidentified, was actually a rose secured inside a paper plane. While seemingly innocuous, the actor alluded to the fact that the impact was painful by writing, “Do you know the roses here are magnificent? What’s strange is that it feels like they grow out of concrete.”

The post gained a lot of traction on social media, with fans and celebrities alike showing their love for the star, as well as admiring the way she handled the situation. Filmmaker and actor, Sarmad Ali Sultan reposted Mahira’s video on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Ganga being her gentle and generous self, like always. Please read the note she has written so graciously and gracefully. Love you, Mahira.”

Influencer and former actor, Aiman Khan commented, “We love you,” followed by a slew of heart emojis. Actor, Mariyam Nafees also put down, “We’re so proud of you,” and suffice it to say she spoke for Mahira’s entire fan base.

Frieha Altaf penned, “Bravo. I love your ways. You make me so proud. Well handled and well said,” and retail designer, Feeha Jamshed also took the opportunity to extend her support as she wrote, “Grace and love personified.

Reacting to the widely circulated video, fans expressed mixed reactions to the incident. Some expressed their concerns regarding the star’s safety, but most lauded the actor for maintaining her composure throughout the incident. An Instagram user commented, “She handled the entire situation with grace and confidence. The reason she is a superstar.” Another wrote, “She is such a sensible and calm lady. Look how gracefully she handled it.”

Since then, Mahira posted a video to Instagram of herself on stage with the caption, “What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s okay to throw something on stage. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself but for others who may be trapped in a mob-like situation.”

The actor also used her platform to urge people to continue hosting and attending events like these regardless of what took place that day. “We need more events such as these in more cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed, the more you are aware and educated,” she wrote.

She concluded her post with appreciation for those who attended the festival and the love she was shown in Quetta. The elegance with which she handled the situation on stage, carried through to her message on Instagram.