Salman Khan’s house firing: Police arrests another accused

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have apprehended another individual allegedly involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood icon Salman Khan’s residence last month. The arrest, the fifth in the case, was made in Rajasthan, India.

According to reports from Indian news agencies, Mumbai Police detained Mohammad Chaudhary, the latest suspect, in connection with the shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy apartment in Bandra on April 14. Chaudhary is believed to have provided financial assistance to the two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were previously apprehended in Bhuj, Gujarat. Additionally, he allegedly aided them in conducting reconnaissance of Khan’s residence in Bandra.

The arrested individual is currently being transported to Mumbai and will be presented before the court with a request for custody.

Firing Incident at Salman Khan’s Residence

The incident involved two assailants on a motorcycle firing five rounds outside Khan’s residence at Galaxy apartment in Bandra on April 14. One of the bullets struck the balcony of his residence.

Shortly after the incident, Anmol, the brother of Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post. In the purported message, he warned Salman Khan not to underestimate their capabilities, stating that the firing was just a warning of their strength.

It’s worth noting that Bishnoi had openly expressed intentions to seek retribution against Khan for his involvement in the killing of a black buck, an animal revered by the Bishnoi community, in 1998.

