Indian vendor goes viral for uncanny resemblance with Indian PM Modi

GUJARAT: A street vendor selling ‘Panipuri’, commonly known as ‘gol gappe’, in India has become an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to media reports, Anilbhai Thakur, a lookalike of Indian PM Narendra Modi, hails from Gujarat and operates a ‘gol gappe’ stall.

Anil, the owner of ‘Tulsi Panipuri Center’ in Gujarat, has gained widespread fame for his striking resemblance to Narendra Modi. Many people flock to his shop solely because of his resemblance to the Prime Minister.

Anil’s attire, glasses, hairstyle, and white beard closely resemble that of Modi, earning him the nickname “PM Modi” among locals.

Originally from Junagadh, Anil took over the family business at the age of 18 and started selling golgappe at his shop.

In interviews with local media, the 71-year-old Anil shared that customers often request selfies with him due to his resemblance to PM Modi. He expressed gratitude for the love and affection he receives from both locals and tourists because of his striking similarity to the Prime Minister.