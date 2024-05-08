Javeria Abbasi announces engagement at Eiffel Tower

Renowned actress and former spouse of Shamoon Abbasi, Javeria Abbasi, revealed her second engagement through a romantic proposal video captured in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the star of ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan,’ Javeria Abbasi, announced the dawn of a new chapter in her life.

The slideshow showcased a collection of images set against the picturesque backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, focusing solely on the exquisite ring adorning her finger, while the popular track ‘Alag Aasmaan’ by Indian singer Anuv Jain played softly in the background. Sharing the clip on her feed, Abbasi captioned it with a simple yet meaningful message, “Beginning,” accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

The announcement received an outpouring of love from thousands of social media users, including fellow celebrities from the entertainment industry, who flooded the post with likes and warm wishes for the couple. Nonetheless, a segment of online critics continued to target the actress with disparaging remarks, questioning her decision to embark on this new journey.

It’s noteworthy that Javeria was previously married to actor-director Shamoon Abbasi in 1997. However, after twelve years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. They are blessed with a daughter named Anzela Abbasi, who is a model, actress, and singer. Anzela tied the knot with Tashfeen Ansari in August of last year.