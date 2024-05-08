Entertainment

Javeria Abbasi announces engagement at Eiffel Tower

By Staff Report

Renowned actress and former spouse of Shamoon Abbasi, Javeria Abbasi, revealed her second engagement through a romantic proposal video captured in Paris.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the star of ‘Babban Khala ki Betiyan,’ Javeria Abbasi, announced the dawn of a new chapter in her life.

The slideshow showcased a collection of images set against the picturesque backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, focusing solely on the exquisite ring adorning her finger, while the popular track ‘Alag Aasmaan’ by Indian singer Anuv Jain played softly in the background. Sharing the clip on her feed, Abbasi captioned it with a simple yet meaningful message, “Beginning,” accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

 

The announcement received an outpouring of love from thousands of social media users, including fellow celebrities from the entertainment industry, who flooded the post with likes and warm wishes for the couple. Nonetheless, a segment of online critics continued to target the actress with disparaging remarks, questioning her decision to embark on this new journey.

It’s noteworthy that Javeria was previously married to actor-director Shamoon Abbasi in 1997. However, after twelve years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. They are blessed with a daughter named Anzela Abbasi, who is a model, actress, and singer. Anzela tied the knot with Tashfeen Ansari in August of last year.

Previous article
Unlocking solar power in Pakistan: Here’s everything you should know about solar panels
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Vaccinators demand fuel allowance, stage protest

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Vaccinators from the health department rallied outside the district CEO's office, protesting the withholding of their fuel allowance for three consecutive...

PM Shehbaz gives directive for creating of ‘Pakistan Skill Company’

Buckingham Palace breaks silence with major announcement as Prince Harry arrives in UK

iCube Qamar achieves successful deployment in orbit: official

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.