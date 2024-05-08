NATIONAL

Woman arrested for drug supply in Islamabad educational institutions

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has apprehended individuals, including a woman, engaged in drug trafficking within educational institutions in Islamabad.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the arrests were made based on intelligence indicating drug supply to a prominent educational establishment in Islamabad.

The woman was apprehended with drugs at the entrance of the educational institution, while another individual, arrested in tandem, was associated with the institution’s cafeteria.

Upon searching the suspects’ premises, authorities discovered hashish, opium, and additional quantities of illegal substances.

Investigations revealed a network smuggling drugs from Peshawar, with the detained individuals admitting to supplying narcotics to university students. The arrested suspects hail from Nowshera and Mansehra.

A case has been filed against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further inquiries are underway.

In a separate operation, ANF successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking syndicate operating from Jordan. The gang, operating in Lahore, was implicated in trafficking narcotics from various countries, including Mexico and Canada.

The crackdown led to the arrest of five core members and nine accomplices, with significant drug seizures from Mohammad Ayub, a key figure within the syndicate.

