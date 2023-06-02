PM leaves for Turkiye to attend inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday evening left for Turkiye to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a third term, scheduled to be held in Ankara on Saturday (tomorrow).

PM Shehbaz Sharif is paying the two-day visit on the invitation extended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçaci bade farewell to the prime minister upon his departure for Turkiye.

Last Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a historic runoff election that extended two decades of his transformative rule until 2028.

“Leaving for Türkiye today at the invitation of my brother, H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to attend his inauguration ceremony,” the premier said in a tweet on Friday.

“I will convey our warmest greetings to the President on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on his re-election. The fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye are set to deepen further in line with our shared resolve and common destiny,” he said.

The PM went on to add that the upcoming council meeting would provide the “right avenue” to take the momentum of the two countries’ strategic partnership forward. “We have yet to unlock the potential of our multifaceted relationship and efforts are being made in that direction.”

He will also extend an invitation to Turkish President to attend the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.