Omar condemns raids on Mushtaq Ghani, Momina, Haji Saleh’s residences

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan strongly condemned the police raids on the homes of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, former PTI MPA Momina Basit and of PTI President Hazara Region Haji Saleh Mohamma, adding that such fascism would have not happened ever in Hitler Nazi Germany.

In a statement on Friday, Omar Ayub Khan said that the police raided the residence of Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for the third time in Abbottabad.

He said that police questioned his personal employees, adding that PTI workers and leaders were being targeted all over the country.

Omar stated that the government did not care about sanctity of the constitutional post of the Speaker at fascism was at its peak.

Similarly, he said that police raided former MPA Momina Basit’s residence in Abbottabad and questioned her personal employees. Omar stated that police violated sanctity of the four walls.

PTI Secretary General went on to say that the police also raid on the house of PTI President Hazara Region Haji Saleh Mohammad at 1o’clock last night, adding that the police took away his younger son who was later released with the message that Haji Saleh Muhammad should have to appear in two days or else the police would arrest his brothers and children.

Omar stated that such fascism would not have happened even in Hitler’s Nazi Germany.