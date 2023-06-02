India-trained dacoits using American weapons in Katcha areas of Punjab, NA Body told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Friday was informed that dacoits in Katcha areas of South Punjab were equipped with modern “American weapons and have received training from India”.

The Punjab Police officials made the revelations during a meeting of the NA Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges chaired by MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon here. The committee’s members were brief about the ongoing operation in the riverine and Katcha areas of Punjab.

It is to be noted MNA Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari had raised a question of privilege against Punjab’s top police officials for not handling the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts.

Briefing the committee, the Punjab police officials claimed that over 58,000 acres of land have been successfully cleared from the clutches of dacoits since the commencement of the operation on April 9 this year. However, during the briefing, concerns were raised about the superior weaponry possessed by the criminals as compared to the Punjab police.

MNA Noon asked whether the dacoits had acquired the weapons left behind by the the US military in Afghanistan, which police officials confirmed, stating that the Punjab police did not possess the same level of weaponry as the dacoits, who have access to more advanced and modern firearms.

“These dacoits target our personnel from a distance of up to two kilometres, and we remain unaware of their exact locations,” the officials revealed.

DPO Rajanpur, while addressing the committee, stated, “We don’t have the same weapons as the dacoits, which is why our casualties are higher.”

He requested to be provided with the same level of advanced weaponry used by the army for at least the Kacha area. However, he added that an NOC is required to get possession of such weapons.

The committee chairman highlighted that the arms abandoned by the Americans in Afghanistan have fallen into the hands of dacoits, the TTP, and anti-state elements. The committee directed the secretaries of the Ministries of Defence Production and Interior and the Chairman, Wah Cantt to attend the next meeting of the Committee to resolve the police department’s and for manufacturing and providing Armed Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the ongoing operaton against dacoits in the katcha areas of Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The Committee also directed the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence Production to ensure the provision of suitable weaponry to the police, and ensuring that the matter be taken on priority with a report submitted to the Committee within 15 days.

As a result of the ongoing operation in Punjab, the Sindh police, already conducting an operation against dacoits in the rural areas, are facing challenge of a massive influx of the militants entering the province through the border area of Kashmore.

In April, the Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Usman Anwar had revealed that security forces conducting operation in the Kacha area found evidence of the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants as well as separatist elements there.

Anwar had said that the operation in the vast Kacha areas was being carried out with the support of the country’s premiere intelligence agencies and the police forces of Sindh and Balochistan.