Verdict reserved on Asad Umar’s bail plea in Judicial Complex attack case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has reserved its verdict on PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail plea in the Judicial Complex attack case.

The verdict will be announced today (Tuesday).

During the hearing, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas remarked that this was a unique case of its kind where the alleged terrorist went to attack empty-handed.

Judge Abbas will pronounce the verdict on Asad Umar’s bail application tomorrow.

The petitioner’s counsel said that on the day of the incident, Asad Umar did not even go to the Judicial Complex, adding he was in the Islamabad High Court.

He further said that CCTV cameras have been installed, but Asad Umar could not be seen.

The judge said that on that day, Judge Zafar Iqbal’s court was held in the same courtroom.

“I got a message at 1am that night that Judge Iqbal will hold court in my courtroom in the morning,” Judge Abbas remarked.

Former minister Asad Umar not only brought party workers but also resorted to arson, Prosecutor Adnan Ali said.

The judge asked him about any case till date where a terrorist goes to attack unarmed.

The prosecutor claimed a campaign has been launched to destabilize all institutions, including the judiciary. He added that PTI workers burnt vehicles outside the Judicial Complex.

The petitioner’s counsel Sardar Masroof said that if the PDM protests outside the Supreme Court, no case is filed against them.

He further said the prosecution has lowered the standard of terrorists.

Over in the district and sessions court, the PTI leader’s interim bail was extended in a case registered at the Tarnol police station.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra extended the interim bail till June 5 Asad Umar appeared in the court along with his lawyer Sardar Busy Advocate Babar Awan is abroad, give a future date, requested the lawyer Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra adjourned the hearing till June 5