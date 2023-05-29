NATIONAL

Senator Saifullah Niazi rejoins PTI three days after departure

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Saifullah Niazi has rejoined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) three days after leaving the party over May 9 vandalism.

The party leader had announced to quit the party over May 9 incidents while addressing a press conference in National Press Club.

However, Saifullah Niazi was among the PTI Senators including Faisal Saleem Rehman, Hamayun Mohmand, Zarqa Taimur, Seemi Ezdi, Falak Naz Chitrali, Fiza Muhammad and Zeeshan Khanzada who addressed a joint press conference outside Parliament House on Monday and condemned the May 9 incidents.

The PTI Senators said that they had also submitted a condemnation resolution in Senate Secretariat. Investigations should be conducted against those involved in May 9 mayhem and they should be tried in civilian courts, they added.

The PTI Senators also supported Pakistan army saying that we salute our armed forces. During joint press conference, when media questioned Saifullah Niazi about his affiliation with PTI, Senator Zarqa replied that they are respectable Senator.

