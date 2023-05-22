KP LG dept proposes Rs5.34b development budget for FY 2023-24

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government department has proposed a development budget of over Rs 5.34 billion for the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Under the proposed development program, a total of 139 projects will get funding, with 36 projects dedicated to rural development and 76 projects focused on urban development. Additionally, 19 new projects have been added to the overall program. According to sources, Rs 42.9 million has been allocated for 49 projects in rural areas, while Rs 87.2 million has been allocated for 10 projects in suburban areas. Furthermore, four projects have been recommended to receive funding under the three-year accelerated development program.

In terms of urban development, Rs 1.63 billion has been allocated for 47 projects in urban areas, Rs 1.25 billion for seven projects in suburban areas, and Rs 1.16 billion for 22 projects under the accelerated development program.

It is worth mentioning that the KP government has decided to present a budget for the four-month proceeding general elections, and the estimated cost of the development program for this period is Rs 30 billion.