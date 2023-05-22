NATIONAL

KP LG dept proposes Rs5.34b development budget for FY 2023-24

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government department has proposed a development budget of over Rs 5.34 billion for the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Under the proposed development program, a total of 139 projects will get funding, with 36 projects dedicated to rural development and 76 projects focused on urban development. Additionally, 19 new projects have been added to the overall program. According to sources, Rs 42.9 million has been allocated for 49 projects in rural areas, while Rs 87.2 million has been allocated for 10 projects in suburban areas. Furthermore, four projects have been recommended to receive funding under the three-year accelerated development program.

In terms of urban development, Rs 1.63 billion has been allocated for 47 projects in urban areas, Rs 1.25 billion for seven projects in suburban areas, and Rs 1.16 billion for 22 projects under the accelerated development program.

It is worth mentioning that the KP government has decided to present a budget for the four-month proceeding general elections, and the estimated cost of the development program for this period is Rs 30 billion.

Previous article
Kamoka quits PTI, Wajahat withdraws support too
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dr Yasmin Rashid remanded into police custody for three days

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to police on three-day physical remand in a...

Shahbaz led PDM govt badly failed on all fronts: Rasheed

Former JPMC chief Dr Seemin Jamali in critical condition

NAB again summons ex- CM Punjab Usman Buzdar on May 24

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.