Kamoka quits PTI, Wajahat withdraws support too

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders remain under huge pressure, two more party leaders and sympathisers from Punjab – Faizullah Kamoka and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain – announced to part ways from the party.

PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka on Monday announced to part ways with the party over what he called “the violent protests that ensued across the country on May 9”, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kamoka had claimed last week that his family and he himself was receiving threats from various quarters for quitting the party.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, Kamoka said he has been a part of Pakistani politics for the last 30 years and loved his people with sincerity and honesty.

“I’ve been a member of the Punjab Assembly and represented the Faisalabad representatives of the party,” he said. “My soul is satisfied that I have spent my time in politics honestly.”

Kamoka emphasised that he fulfilled all his party responsibilities with honesty. “Have always tried to protect this country as much as I can,” he said. “Political struggles should always be peaceful.”

He cited there wasn’t a single FIR against him before the May 9 incidents, adding that he still has to decide if he wanted to continue his career in politics or not.

“I made this decision myself and am not in contact with anyone,” Kamoka added.