China to provide new opportunities for development of Pakistan in line with Chinese modernisation: Chinese diplomat

ISLAMABAD: Ms. Pang Chunxue, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy, has said that China will provide new opportunities for the development of countries including Pakistan, with new accomplishments in Chinese modernisation.

While addressing the participants of a reception held by Chinese Embassy in honour of Pakistani Diplomats to celebrate 72nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Ms. Pang welcomed friends, old and new, to the Chinese Embassy, emphasizing that the China-Pakistan relationship has profound historical roots, solid public support and strong practical needs.

Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Mr. Mazhar Javed, Director General of Foreign Service Academy also spoke at the reception, which was attended by former Pakistani Ambassadors to China, officials from MFA and Pakistani young diplomats along with Chinese diplomats.

“Under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is steadfastly advancing the process of Chinese modernization. China will provide new opportunities for the development of countries including Pakistan, with new accomplishments in Chinese modernization. As developing countries, both China and Pakistan are constantly exploring development paths that suit their own national conditions, and are actively committed to maintaining world peace and stability,” Ms Pang said.

She added that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, CPEC has achieved fruitful outcomes covering areas of industry, agriculture, IT, disaster prevention and mitigation, etc., which made significant contributions to promoting Pakistan’s economic and social development, upgrading Pakistan’s infrastructure, improving Pakistani people’s well-being, enhancing people to people contact and deepening regional connectivity. CPEC has become well-known hallmark of China-Pakistan cooperation,” she added.

Ms. Pang said that from 5th May to 6th May, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang paid a successful visit to Pakistan, which is of tremendous significance in solidifying and deepening the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation. She conveyed great appreciation to successive generations of diplomats from the two countries for their painstaking efforts and contributions, and asserted that China will join hands with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in real earnest and continuously promote the great cause of China-Pakistan friendship with great strides.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan applauded the contribution of generations of the two countries’ diplomats to the achievements of China and Pakistan unbreakable friendship and cooperation. The change of the compound of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan itself is the witness of the development of friendship with its previous compound been handed over to Pakistan government and became the Foreign Service Academy and the new compound became the biggest one in all Chinese Embassies abroad.

He appreciated that Chinese friends always unswervingly provide generous help, give strong support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and independence, financial stability and infrastructure construction. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought prosperity and progress to Pakistan’s economy and society, which Pakistan is deeply grateful of. In the year marking the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and the launch of the CPEC, China and Pakistan should jointly celebrate this memorable moment.

Now that the baton of China-Pakistan friendship has been handed over to a new generation of diplomats, it is hoped that diplomats of the two countries will work together to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Dr. Mazhar Javed said that the relations between China and Pakistan have been nurtured by both sides for last 72 years. All-round cooperation between the two sides provides valuable opportunities for exchanges and learning between the younger generation.

The engagement of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr. Qin Gang with Pakistani young diplomats in his visit to Islamabad and the reception held are very helpful to Pakistani Young diplomats in strengthening their understanding of the China-Pakistan iron-clad relationship. He hoped that young diplomats will continue the traditional friendship throughout their career, and promote greater development of China-Pakistan relations.

Before the reception, the guests watched the photos on history of the China-Pakistan friendship and the transformation of the Chinese Embassy compound, enjoyed traditional Chinese tea ceremony performance, and made dumplings by themselves.

The whole atmosphere was warm, cheerful and harmonious. The former ambassadors to China recalled their spectacular memories in China and said China and Pakistan need to cement the iron-clad friendship and promote the comprehensive pragmatic cooperation to a new higher level. Pakistani young diplomats said the reception is very warm and impressive, not only enhancing their knowledge and understanding of China and the CPC, but also tightening the friendship between the young diplomats between the two countries.