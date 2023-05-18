Manchester appoints its first female Asian Muslim Lord Mayor

The city of Manchester has appointed its first Asian Muslim woman as Lord Mayor, in a historic move that has been welcomed by the city’s diverse communities.

Yasmine Dar, a Labour councillor for Moston, was elected to the ceremonial role at a council meeting on Wednesday. She will serve for one year, during which time she will represent the city at civic events and promote its interests.

Dar, who was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, has lived in Manchester for over 50 years. She is a passionate advocate for social justice and has worked in the welfare sector for many years. She is also the founder of the award-winning charity “Community on Solid Ground”, which provides support to young people in Whalley Range.

In her acceptance speech, Dar said she was “humbled and honored” to be appointed Lord Mayor. She pledged to use her position to promote diversity and inclusion, and to work to make Manchester a city where everyone feels welcome.

Dar’s appointment is a significant milestone for Manchester, which has a large and growing Asian Muslim population. It is a sign of the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, and it is an inspiration to other communities.

Dar’s term as Lord Mayor will begin on July 1. She will be supported by her daughter Amina as Lady Mayoress, and her brother Majid Dar, a former Manchester councillor, as Consort.