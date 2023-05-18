World

Elon Musk raises concerns over escalating US-China tensions

By Staff Correspondent
Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. - The meeting, held in Stavanger from August 29 to September 1, 2022, presents the latest developments in Norway and internationally related to the energy, oil and gas sector. - Norway OUT (Photo by Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concern about the tension between the US and China, particularly regarding Taiwan.

During an interview following Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about the escalating tensions between the United States and China.

Musk said that the official policy of China is to integrate Taiwan, and he believes that China’s intentions should be taken seriously.

He also highlighted the interconnectedness of the Chinese and global economies, emphasizing the potential impact on companies like Tesla and Apple if the situation escalates.

With the US pledging to defend Taiwan if attacked and China maintaining its belief that Taiwan is part of its territory, Musk acknowledged that the situation should be worrisome for everyone.

When asked about China’s potential move to control Taiwan, Musk highlighted China’s official policy of integration and emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating that the Chinese and global economies are interconnected like conjoined twins, making separation difficult and impacting various companies, including Tesla and Apple.

Musk, who was born in South Africa and became a US citizen in 2002, stressed the significance of China’s policy towards Taiwan. When asked about the implications for Tesla and other companies if China were to take control of Taiwan, Musk underscored the deep interdependency between the Chinese and global economies. He cited examples such as iPhones, pointing out the far-reaching consequences of such a development.

In a bid to reduce reliance on China, Apple had previously announced its decision to start assembling the iPhone 14 in India. Similarly, Tesla manufactures vehicles in Shanghai while maintaining factories in California, Texas, and Germany.

Musk acknowledged that there are certain limitations on Tesla’s expansion in China but clarified that it is not due to a lack of demand. He further highlighted Tesla’s dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor for processors, a reliance shared by Apple.

Previous article
Manchester appoints its first female Asian Muslim Lord Mayor
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran’s climate czar quits PTI following violent protests

ISLAMABAD: Malik Amin Aslam, climate minister under then prime minister Imran Khan and architect of his flagship Billion Tree Tsunami project, announced his departure...

CPEC hydropower project achieves dam capping in Pakistan

Sharif: Iran border market will transform region and boost business prospects

Sindh expands diesel-electric hybrid bus fleet for Karachi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.