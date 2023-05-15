NATIONAL

BHC bars SSGCL from collecting extra charges from consumers

By Staff Report

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court Monday restrained Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) from collecting extra charges from gas consumers in the province.

A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) comprising Justices Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Sardar Ahmed Haleemi issued the directives, expressing dissatisfaction over non-appearance of secretary energy, chairman and director general (Gas) Ogra and 25 top brass of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). Earlier the bench has asked them to appear before the court in response to a pending plea seeking directives over uninterrupted gas supply, manhandling the applicants and failure to establish consumers grievance redressal mechanism since a long.

During the hearing of the case, the court was informed that the secretary petroleum, DG gas and other relevant authorities were not present in the court despite being summoned. The court expressed its displeasure over their non-appearance and summoned them for the next hearing.

Earlier, the BHC has issued contempt of court notices to secretary energy, chairman and director general (Gas) Ogra and 25 top brass of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) for willful defiance of court directives over uninterrupted gas supply, manhandling the applicants and failure to establish consumers grievance redressal mechanism since a long.

The petitioner has urged the court’s directives to National Highways Authority (NHA), Cantonment Board Quetta (CBQ) and Metropolitan Corporation Quetta (MCQ) to ensure immediate filling up patches and trenches followed by blacktopping soon after handing over the site by the SSGC’s contractor.

Issuing notice in the matter the bench said in its order (Copy available with TLTP), “We are dismay to painfully observe, which is unfortunate at least to say, that time and again the orders were passed, but no heed was paid, which left us with no other option, but to issue contempt of court notices to all concerned officers of the SSGC, Ministry of Petroleum, Oil & Gas Development Authority with clear understanding that why a contempt of court proceeding shall not be initiated against them for willful defiance of the court’s orders”.

Expressing grave dismay over referral of domestic consumer bills correction to Karachi office during the last hearing of the case, the bench issued directives to people at the helm of affairs to ensure that such issues should be decided in SSGCL Quetta.

On Monday, the court stopped the SSGCL from collecting extra charges from consumers and adjourned the hearing of the case till June 19, 2023.

Previous article
Center approves army deployment in Balochistan, Rangers in Punjab
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Well-known playwright, actor Shoaib Hashmi breathes his last

LAHORE: Veteran playwright, actor and professor Shoaib Hashmi breathed his last on Monday. Shoaib Hashmi who had been bedridden for the last 14 years, breathed...

Funeral prayers in absentia to be offered for martyrs of May 9 today: Imran Khan

Imran Khan lambasts govt for detaining PTI leaders, women, workers

Turkey faces runoff election with Erdogan leading

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.