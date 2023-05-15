Center approves army deployment in Balochistan, Rangers in Punjab

QUETTA: Taking measures in wake of the prevailing law and order situation in Balochistan on Monday the federal government has approved deployment of the army to the region.

According to reports, the federal cabinet approved the deployment of troops under Article 245. The Balochistan government had previously requested assistance from the army due to escalating security concerns in the province.

Sources claimed the summary of the army’s deployment was circulated among government officials, and an official notification will be issued by the interior ministry in the near future.

The army will be deployed to assist the civil administration in maintaining peace and order in Balochistan. The region has been plagued by violence and insecurity for many years, with separatist groups carrying out attacks on security forces and civilians.

The deployment of the army is expected to provide much-needed support to the civil administration in restoring peace and stability in Balochistan. The federal cabinet also approved the deployment of Rangers across Punjab. The Punjab government had sought the help of Rangers to maintain law and order, the cabinet approved the deployment of Rangers in the province under the anti-terrorism act.