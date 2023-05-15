NATIONAL

Pakistan’s population tops 240m, reveals PBS data

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has informed the provinces that no further extension will be granted to the field operations for the 7th Population and Housing Census ending today (Monday).

During the 13th meeting of Census Monitoring Committee, it was decided that the census field operations, of the country’s first-ever digital census, will not be extended beyond this date due to its link with delimitation for upcoming general elections.

The PBS conveyed all provincial census commissioners and chief commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through a letter.

As per the available data, till May 12 Pakistan’s Population excluding AJK and GB was 240,602,348. As many as 121,215,805 individuals have been counted in Punjab so far, 56,566,804 in Sindh, 39,651,697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20,865,742 in Balochistan and 2,302,307 in ICT.

The letter written by Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeemuz Zafar on April 30 stated that it was decided that the census for the field operations for the 7th Population and Housing Census had been extended for two weeks till May 15 for verification and coverage of the leftover structures/ houses only in the selected districts.

Russia says two military commanders killed in east Ukraine
Staff Report

