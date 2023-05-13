New age diplomacy

Diplomacy is an essential aspect for coexistence amongst countries. Even after wars countries move towards pacts and mutual treaties. Constant tussles and egos lead to isolation. During World War II the world was divided into alliances where all the great powers fought against each other resulting in the bloodiest conflict in human history. But in the end peace prevailed. In 1947, The Paris Peace Treaties were signed post World War II between the UK, USA, France, Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Italy, Romania, Hungary and Finland. The treaties allowed the defeated axis powers to resume their responsibilities as sovereign states in international affairs and to qualify for membership in the United Nations. Today all these countries have cordial relations, they share borders, easy visa policy and above all, ease of trade.

Pakistan holds a strategic importance in the region because of its geographic position, be it the fall of the USSR or the two-decade dragged-ot War on Terror in Afghanistan the importance of Pakistan has been evident. Pakistan and India have always shared a sour relation, with two full fledged wars and on and off tussles; there has not been a long term smooth relation amongst the two countries. But in 2019 India crossed the red line by revoking Article 370 in Kashmir, since then there has been a hostile environment between the two neighbours.

Not just at the SCO summit but even last year during a media briefing at the United Nations headquarters, Bilawal gathered a lot of praise when he, despite political differences with Imran Khan, defended the former PM over his visit to Russia when the Ukraine war started. But unfortunately, many immature leaders of PTI out of jealousy and political animosity did petty politics over Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India. The positive and calm gesture of Pakistan will mount pressure on the Indian government to undo its wrongs and for that undoubtedly the credit goes to Bilawal for doing the right things at the right time

India must realize that it takes two to tango, if it expects cooperation from Pakistan on combating terrorism then it too must take a step forward to resume bilateral relations because factually Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism and has incurred hefty losses fighting against it. The empty blame game from the Modi-led government must stop.

Recently the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting was held in India where Eurasian foreign ministers gathered on regional security. This time India was hosting the summit in Goa. Pakistan, being a member of SCO, accepted the invitation from India where Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the talk of the town. There was a strong buzz about Bilawal’s visit even before his arrival in India. Despite the arrogant behavior of the Indian minister for external affairs S. Jaishankar there was immense grace shown by Bilawal Bhutto. Entire international and local Pakistani media has been praising the cool kept by the young foreign minister.

Bilawal, while giving an interview to an Indian news channel, said, “This is not the same secular India which my mother taught me about”. This statement pinched those Indians who brag about inclusivity but have actually been spreading hate to please Modi. During the interview when Bilawal was questioned about Pakistan’s efforts on curbing terrorism, his crisp and subtle response silenced the interviewer: “This wolf whistling around the word terrorism which is ultimately an Islamophobic wolf whistle not only to whip up Hindu sentiment in India but also to brow beat Pakistan, that might be election strategy for some but not effective terrorism strategy”. How brilliantly he wrapped up the travesty and double standards of Indian diplomacy.

However, S.Jaishankar with all his experience turned out to be an insecure minister with discourteous hosting behavior. Gone are the days of the 1980s and 1990s where such behaviour could have created an impact; the time has changed and so have the diplomatic norms. Meanwhile the millennial Foreign Minister Bilawal was composed, well prepared, courteous, with a much better grip on foreign affairs than many of his contemporaries.

Bilawal also proved that a strong message can be easily landed with supporting facts and figures and modesty. Peace and harmony can overshadow war and hatred. Sooner or later there will be pressure on the Indian side to move a step forward and mend ties with Pakistan because the extremist mindset of BJP won’t be tolerated much longer by the international community.

In order to maintain global harmony India would have to change its unworthy arrogance. China has been a sincere friend of Pakistan, the growing economic strength of the former plus the long term positive effects of CPEC will soon bear its fruits and that is why India is worried and showing its discomfort. Isolation and constant hostility with Pakistan will be costly and difficult for India.

After the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan there has been a rise in terror activities across the region which is a matter of concern for all the neighboring countries. Pakistan in the region has an upper hand in dealing with such situations, being the closest country to Afghanistan and with great experience in dealing with the Afghan stakeholders. So, the International community will make sure that India behaves and acts civil with Pakistan for regional harmony.

During the SCO summit in India Bilawal Bhutto grabbed a lot of attention, raising quite a few eyebrows amongst the who’s who of domestic and international power jugglers with the new age diplomacy. The way he gracefully raised Pakistan’s concern for the status of Kashmir and peace in the region earned him a lot of praise and respect from the public at large, journalists and even media celebrities; because when it comes to Pakistan the entire nation gets united.

