NATIONAL

Karachi LG election: PPP wins seven seats, JI bags four

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have won seven out of 11 union council (UC) seats in the local government (LG) by-polls in Karachi while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured four seats.

According to unofficial results announced received on Monday, Israr Ahmed of PPP was elected chairman from UC-2 Korangi by obtaining 2,647 votes while JI candidate got 1,804 votes and remained second.

Abdul Qadir of the PPP won the UC-2 Lyari Town seat by securing 3,243 votes. The PPP candidate Arshad Khan emerged victorious from UC-8 District West by getting 2,664 votes while PTI candidate Sahir Hussain obtained 1,380 votes and remained second.

Faisal Naseem of JI won the UC-6 North Nazimabad seat from District Central by getting 4,055 votes, Abid Shah of PPP remained second by securing 1,169 votes.

Muhammad Ayub of JI was elected chairman from UC-8 Landhi Town by obtaining 1,695 votes whereas Asim Khan of PTI remained second by getting 826 votes.

As per unofficial result, JI candidate emerged victorious from UC-3 Korangi by getting 3,412 votes while PML-N candidate remained second after obtaining 2,544 votes.

Muhammad Arif of PPP won the UC-2 Keamari seat by grabbing 3,009 votes while Irshad Ahmed of PTI came second by getting 1,086 votes.

Noor Islam of JI emerged victorious from UC-2 District West by getting 4,778 votes while Muhammad Aleem of the PPP got 3,571 votes and remained second.

Muhammad Amir of the PPP won UC-4 District Central New Karachi seat by obtaining 2,244 votes while Usman Ullah of JI came second by getting 1,813 votes.

Shahzeb Murtaza of PPP was declared winner from UC-13 District Central New Karachi after he secured 5,779 votes while Rafey Hussain of JI remained second by getting 1,156 votes.

Previous article
Cash-strapped Pakistan to host ‘Int’l Parliamentary Convention’ to commemorate Golden Jubilee of Constitution
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, EU resolve to enhance cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Monday reiterated their determination to enhance cooperation in various fields, including the GSP Plus status. The resolve...

Lashing out at ICT police, Imran says ‘brutality’ can’t dampen PTI spirit

Korean speech contest held at NUML

Debunking Kashmir Myths

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.