Karachi LG election: PPP wins seven seats, JI bags four

KARACHI: The candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have won seven out of 11 union council (UC) seats in the local government (LG) by-polls in Karachi while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured four seats.

According to unofficial results announced received on Monday, Israr Ahmed of PPP was elected chairman from UC-2 Korangi by obtaining 2,647 votes while JI candidate got 1,804 votes and remained second.

Abdul Qadir of the PPP won the UC-2 Lyari Town seat by securing 3,243 votes. The PPP candidate Arshad Khan emerged victorious from UC-8 District West by getting 2,664 votes while PTI candidate Sahir Hussain obtained 1,380 votes and remained second.

Faisal Naseem of JI won the UC-6 North Nazimabad seat from District Central by getting 4,055 votes, Abid Shah of PPP remained second by securing 1,169 votes.

Muhammad Ayub of JI was elected chairman from UC-8 Landhi Town by obtaining 1,695 votes whereas Asim Khan of PTI remained second by getting 826 votes.

As per unofficial result, JI candidate emerged victorious from UC-3 Korangi by getting 3,412 votes while PML-N candidate remained second after obtaining 2,544 votes.

Muhammad Arif of PPP won the UC-2 Keamari seat by grabbing 3,009 votes while Irshad Ahmed of PTI came second by getting 1,086 votes.

Noor Islam of JI emerged victorious from UC-2 District West by getting 4,778 votes while Muhammad Aleem of the PPP got 3,571 votes and remained second.

Muhammad Amir of the PPP won UC-4 District Central New Karachi seat by obtaining 2,244 votes while Usman Ullah of JI came second by getting 1,813 votes.

Shahzeb Murtaza of PPP was declared winner from UC-13 District Central New Karachi after he secured 5,779 votes while Rafey Hussain of JI remained second by getting 1,156 votes.