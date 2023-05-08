Mismanagement, paper leakage mar matric exams in Sindh

KARACHI: The Class-IX paper of the Sindhi language was leaked Monday before the start of exams in Larkana while the Class-IX students in Karachi suffered a great deal of inconvenience as they could not find their roll numbers in the examination centres owing to the mismanagement of the administration of the examination boards.

In Karachi, the roll numbers of the Class-IX students were not displayed at the examination centres, and they had to move from one centre to the other in search for their seats in the scorching heat.

The students had come to appear in the computer exam, and their paper was to start at half past nine.

It was learnt that the examination centres had been changed overnight due to which the students struggled a great deal to find their seats in the examination centres.

The dispatch of the question papers was also affected due to over night change of the examination centres.

In Larkana, the leaked was provided to the students in WhatsApp groups. Cell phones were also being used openly in the examination centres. The students were busy solving their paperers with the help of cell phones.

All the claims of the Larkana Board to prevent cheating in the exams dashed to pieces. The administration has completely failed to stop cheating mafia in the examination centres.