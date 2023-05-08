NATIONAL

Cash-strapped Pakistan to host ‘Int’l Parliamentary Convention’ to commemorate Golden Jubilee of Constitution

By Staff Report
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers patrol in front of the President House, a day after Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf declared a state of emergency, in Islamabad, 04 November 2007. Police set up barricades and unrolled coils of barbed wire to block access to key government and state installations in the Pakistani capital Islamabad after the declaration of emergency rule. The heightened security was ordered after President Pervez Musharraf late 03 November imposed a state of emergency, suspended the constitution and sacked the nation's chief justice. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Amid worst economic crunch situation, the National Assembly is all set to host a two-day International Parliamentary Convention starting from Wednesday (May 10), to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The convention is part of a month-long celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and will include inaugural and closing sessions, as well as breakout and plenary sessions.

The Inaugural session will commence at 9 am on Wednesday, in the National Assembly (NA) Hall, with a welcome address by the NA Speaker.

The second day (Thursday) session will start at 10 am of and conclude at 4:30 pm.

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest for the closing session of the convention.

 

Staff Report

