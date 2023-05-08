Cash-strapped Pakistan to host ‘Int’l Parliamentary Convention’ to commemorate Golden Jubilee of Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Amid worst economic crunch situation, the National Assembly is all set to host a two-day International Parliamentary Convention starting from Wednesday (May 10), to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The convention is part of a month-long celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and will include inaugural and closing sessions, as well as breakout and plenary sessions.

The Inaugural session will commence at 9 am on Wednesday, in the National Assembly (NA) Hall, with a welcome address by the NA Speaker.

The second day (Thursday) session will start at 10 am of and conclude at 4:30 pm.

Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the chief guest for the closing session of the convention.