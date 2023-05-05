NATIONAL

LG polls: ECP issues schedule for remaining Karachi UCs

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for local body elections on remaining Union Councils (UCs) seats in Karachi.

According to the ECP schedule, the polling in the 11 Union Councils will be held on May 07.

Elections for the positions of UC Chairman and Vice Chairman will be held in three constituencies of the central district, which includes UC 04, 13, and 06 of New Karachi Town.

Moreover, the polls will be held on three Union Councils of District Korangi, including UC Shah Faisal 03 and UC 08 of Landhi as well as in Baldia Town of UC in District West, including UC Orangi 02 and 01, and for UC 02 of District Kemari and UC 02 of District South Liyari.

