Police: Three children killed while playing with bomb

By The Associated Press
QUETTA, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Security forces take measures after at least three paramilitary troops were killed and nearly two dozen others injured in a suspected suicide attack in Pakistanâs southwestern Quetta city on September 05, 2021. The suspected bomber targeted a security checkpoint at the Quetta-Mastung road, when the personnel were engaged in routine security checking, a police spokesman said in a statement. (Photo by Mazhar Chandio/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

QUETTA: Three children were killed on Friday while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house in Balochistan, near the Afghan border, police said.

According to police official Shabir Ahmed, the explosion took place in the border town of Chaman, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the provincial capital of Quetta.

Afghan refugees had previously lived in the house but it was unclear how the bomb got there, he said. Police were investigating, Ahmed said.

Several children are killed every year by unexploded ordnance and land mines left from years of fighting and conflicts in the region and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Millions of Afghans fled to Pakistan during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of their country, creating one of the world’s largest refugee populations.

According to a recently conducted UN-backed survey, 1.3 million registered Afghan refugees are still residing in Pakistan, where authorities often arrest those living without valid documents.

Scores of Afghan Taliban members had also stayed in the region before returning home after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

