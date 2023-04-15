Sports

Sampaoli named Flamengo manager after Sevilla sacking

By Reuters
Jorge Sampaoli during La Liga match between Getafe CF and Sevilla FC at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on March 19, 2023 in Getafe, Spain. (Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BUENO AIRES: Former Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli has been named the new manager of Flamengo, the Brazilian club announced on Friday, nearly a month after he was sacked by Sevilla.

Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores defending champions, said Sampaoli has signed a deal until December 2024.

The 63-year-old was sacked by Sevilla on March 21 amid fears of relegation from LaLiga.

At Flamengo, Sampaoli will replace Vitor Pereira, who was let go earlier this week.

Sampaoli has previously worked with Brazilian clubs Santos and Atletico Mineiro.

Previous article
SpaceX will try to launch most powerful rocket ever Monday
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.