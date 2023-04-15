PPP committee to bring parties together for constitutional progress: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has announced on his Twitter account that a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) committee is continuing its efforts to bring all political parties to the negotiation table.

The committee, which was recently created by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is following the PPP’s policy of dialogue with political parties to move the constitutional process forward.

According to the tweet, the PPP committee recently visited BNP-Mengal and received wholehearted support for their efforts. The BNP-Mengal is committed to helping with the process.

In another tweet, the minister expressed his gratitude to his fellow parliamentarians for electing him as the chairman of the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms. He reiterated his commitment to bring the law in consonance with the Constitution.

The PPP’s policy of dialogue with political parties is a positive step towards promoting a democratic and inclusive political culture in Pakistan, he said. The efforts of the committee to bring all political parties to the negotiation table will be crucial in resolving the challenges faced by the country, he added.