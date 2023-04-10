NATIONAL

Imran calls for probe into death of complainant in attempt on his life

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on on November 4, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan addresses the media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him. - The assassination attempt on Khan and his accusation it was a plot involving a senior intelligence officer has pushed Pakistan into a "dangerous phase", analysts say. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Imran Khan demanded a “proper inquiry” into the mysterious death of Sub-Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar, who was the complainant and a critical witness in the assassination attempt last year on the former prime minister in the Wazirabad district of Punjab.

Bhadar, who was the station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station in Wazirabad, passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest at his house in his native village Bhadar near Kharian town of Gujrat.

Reportedly, Bhadar’s condition suddenly deteriorated and he was immediately taken to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Kharian, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a series of tweets, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) called the death of the officer “sudden”, saying that Bhadar was a “critical witness in unearthing the conspirators” behind the plot being investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT).

He also reiterated the claim that the investigation record was being tampered with.

“It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” he added.

Bhadar was the complainant in the case registered against the November gun attack on Khan. He had been working at the Sadar police station, where he was posted just days before the attack took place.

During the attack, a PTI worker had died and 14 others, including Khan and party leaders, were injured at Allahwala Chowk neighbourhood, where the opposition party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march against the federal government had stopped on its way to Islamabad.

After the attack, Khan had blamed Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and a senior intelligence official for planning the incident and unsuccessfully attempted to nominate them in the case.

