FIA making all-out efforts to control human trafficking: minister

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Minister of Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju has said the government is strictly monitoring the issue of human trafficking through relevant institutions, and has taken numerous steps to control people’s harbouring.

He made this statement on Monday during a discussion on the marked increase in human trafficking, both domestically and internationally, particularly in relation to women and children, and the steps taken by the government to address the issue.

Kanju said that human trafficking was an internal matter being monitored by the police department, and that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was collaborating with relevant international institutions to control human trafficking.

He also disputed the figures presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, stating that many individuals traveled to foreign countries through illegal means of their own accord.

The issue of human trafficking is a serious matter that affects millions of people worldwide. It is important for governments to take strict measures to control it and ensure that those involved in human trafficking are brought to justice.

The efforts of the FIA in collaboration with international institutions are commendable and should be continued to put an end to this heinous crime.