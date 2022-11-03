NATIONAL

Imran ‘slightly injured’ in firing near container: media

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the container carrying former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides near the Allahwala Chowk neighbourhood in Wazirabad district, ARY News TV reported on Thursday.

The TV station reported the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Inaf (PTI) has been “slightly injured”.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Punjab minister for primary and secondary healthcare, confirmed the development to the channel, but added the injury “was not critical”.

According to initial reports, Imran Ismail, former Sindh governor, and Senator Faisal Javed Khan are among those injured.

More details to follow

Previous articleIran denies WSJ report it’s planning attack on Saudi Arabia
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Moonis challenges NAB inquiry in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday challenged a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into assets of a family-owned company in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi okays regularisation of additional LHC judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday gave the approval to make 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) permanent. After the president’s approval,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dialogue only way if Imran wants election, PML-N senator says

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Thursday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will have to sit with the central government if wants...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspected militant planning to target foreigner arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday arrested from Karachi an alleged terrorist who was planning to target a Chinese doctor...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI denied permission to hold sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 park

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has refused to give permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a sit-in at H-9 Park of Islamabad, people familiar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Climate-driven floods fuel calls for wealthy nations to pay

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said the country -- being worst impacted due to unprecedented natural calamities -- would flag the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Alvi okays regularisation of additional LHC judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday gave the approval to make 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) permanent. After the president’s approval,...

Man’s dead body travels 900km undetected in Indian train toilet

Dialogue only way if Imran wants election, PML-N senator says

Suspected militant planning to target foreigner arrested

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.