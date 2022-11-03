Imran ‘slightly injured’ in firing near container: media

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the container carrying former prime minister Imran Khan and his aides near the Allahwala Chowk neighbourhood in Wazirabad district, ARY News TV reported on Thursday.

The TV station reported the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Inaf (PTI) has been “slightly injured”.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Punjab minister for primary and secondary healthcare, confirmed the development to the channel, but added the injury “was not critical”.

According to initial reports, Imran Ismail, former Sindh governor, and Senator Faisal Javed Khan are among those injured.

More details to follow