Punjab police release report on anti-dacoit operations, over 965 gangs arrested

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Punjab police have released a report detailing the success of their operations against dacoit gangs over the last two months.

According to the report, a total of 965 gangs were arrested from across the province. During these operations, more than 32 kilogrammes of narcotics were seized.

In addition, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 69 alleged terrorists in 301 intelligence-based operations. However, four dangerous terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing on CTD teams.

Suspected robbers and criminals fired at police 139 times, resulting in 61 suspects being killed. The report also said that in all the encounters over the 70-day period, 80 dangerous criminals and passersby were injured.

One police officer was killed and 21 injured in police encounters. In total, over 62,000 criminals wanted for various crimes were arrested across the province.

Punjab Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, has ordered the crackdown on criminals to be intensified.

Gill’s indictment in sedition case postponed until May 6
