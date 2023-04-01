Punjab police release report on anti-dacoit operations, over 965 gangs arrested

LAHORE: The Punjab police have released a report detailing the success of their operations against dacoit gangs over the last two months.

According to the report, a total of 965 gangs were arrested from across the province. During these operations, more than 32 kilogrammes of narcotics were seized.

In addition, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 69 alleged terrorists in 301 intelligence-based operations. However, four dangerous terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing on CTD teams.

Suspected robbers and criminals fired at police 139 times, resulting in 61 suspects being killed. The report also said that in all the encounters over the 70-day period, 80 dangerous criminals and passersby were injured.

One police officer was killed and 21 injured in police encounters. In total, over 62,000 criminals wanted for various crimes were arrested across the province.

Punjab Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, has ordered the crackdown on criminals to be intensified.