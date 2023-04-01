NATIONAL

Gill’s indictment in sedition case postponed until May 6

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The indictment of Shahbaz Gill, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a sedition case has been delayed again until May 6 at the request of the former minister and his legal team.

Gill was allowed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to travel to the United States for four weeks, following a petition against the inclusion of his name in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The sedition case against Gill was registered in August of last year after he made controversial comments on a TV show, calling on army officers to disobey orders from their top command if they were “against the sentiments of the masses.”

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) described his statement as “seditious” and accused him of inciting rebellion within the military.

He was arrested but later released on bail granted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

