NATIONAL

Peshawar high court swears in first-ever female chief justice

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 09: Police official stand guard to avoid untoward incident after Quetta suicide blast at High Court premises on August 09, 2016 in Peshawar, Pakistan. A suicide bomber targeted the emergency services ward at Quettas Civil Hospital on Monday, killing at least 70 people, mostly lawyers. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), had claimed the responsibility for the bombing. PHOTOGRAPH BY Asianet-Pakistan / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:[email protected] New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:[email protected] New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:[email protected] www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Asianet-Pakistan/Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: In a historic appointment, Justice Musarrat Hilali was sworn in as the first female chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Saturday.

The ceremony, held at the Governor House in Peshawar, saw Justice Hilali take the oath of office, which she will hold until a regular chief justice is appointed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath and extended his congratulations and best wishes to Justice Hilali, a senior puisne judge of the court.

In attendance were several senior judicial and government officials, including lawyers, KP police chief Akhtar Hayat Khan, provincial Law Secretary Masood Ahmad, and Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister Pir Haroon Shah, among others.

Justice Hilali’s profile on the PHC website reads she obtained her law degree from Khyber Law College Peshawar University. She began her legal career as an advocate of district courts in 1983, followed by an enrollment as a lawyer of the high court in 1988. In 2006, she was enrolled as a barrister of the Supreme Court.

Her illustrious career also includes being the first woman additional advocate general of KP, a position she held from November 2001 to March 2004. Hilali was also appointed as the first woman chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal.

Should Justice Hilali be appointed as the regular chief justice, she would become only the second woman to serve in this capacity in any of the high courts. Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar was appointed as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) in 2018.

Previous article
Punjab police release report on anti-dacoit operations, over 965 gangs arrested
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fatal stampede at Karachi factory results in police case against owner...

KARACHI: The owner and administration staff of a factory linked to a deadly stampede at a free ration distribution point in Karachi have been...

Kvitova opposes Wimbledon decision to allow Russian return

Sanna Marin, the Finnish prime minister fighting for re-election

Musk to go ahead with new controversial paiement based verification policy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.