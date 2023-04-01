Campaign against judiciary, other institutions should be stopped: PAT

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has urged political parties to stop ‘derogatory campaign’ to defame the judiciary and other national institutions.

In a declaration, the PAT spokesperson Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has said that the holding of elections in 90 days is a constitutional requirement which can’t be avoided.

He said that PAT will actively take part in the national politics. The PAT leader expressed sorrow over the ruthless police action against the political workers. he demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of slaughter of PAT workers in the Model Town incident case.

Gandapur said that free wheat flour campaign was turned into a bloody drive due to the mismanagement of the incumbent government. He expressed fear that the US dollar price may increase to Rs500 if Ishaq Dar remains finance minister of the country.