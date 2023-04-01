NATIONAL

Campaign against judiciary, other institutions should be stopped: PAT

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has urged political parties to stop ‘derogatory campaign’ to defame the judiciary and other national institutions.

In a declaration, the PAT spokesperson Khurram Nawaz Gandapur has said that the holding of elections in 90 days is a constitutional requirement which can’t be avoided.

He said that PAT will actively take part in the national politics. The PAT leader expressed sorrow over the ruthless police action against the political workers. he demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of slaughter of PAT workers in the Model Town incident case.

Gandapur said that free wheat flour campaign was turned into a bloody drive due to the mismanagement of the incumbent government. He expressed fear that the US dollar price may increase to Rs500 if Ishaq Dar remains finance minister of the country.

Previous article
Qureshi for joint efforts to ‘thwart PDM’s unconstitutional actions’
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Trump says ‘ready to fight criminal charges’

NEW YORK: Former US president Donald Trump is due to be fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse next week as he becomes...

Imran’s spouse moves IHC against NAB notices in Toshakhana case

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

Tremors in Balochistan kill three children

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.