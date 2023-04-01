Qureshi for joint efforts to ‘thwart PDM’s unconstitutional actions’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed the need to bring all the democratic political forces on a joint platform under a well-conceived PTI plan to protect the supremacy of the constitution and independence of the judiciary by thwarting the unconstitutional actions by the PDM.

Talking to media here on Saturday along with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Qureshi said that he held meeting with MWM chief to discuss the prevailing political situation in the country and to find out a workable solution to get the country of the quagmire of problems created by the PDM government during the over last one year.

Keeping in view the prevailing uncertain political situation, Qureshi said that PTI decided to take onboard the other political forces. In the meeting with MWM chief, they agreed to hold joint efforts to ensure the supremacy of the constitution, the independence and autonomy of the judiciary.

Qureshi made it clear that the PTI would continue to strive for ensuring of supremacy of rule of law and constitution, adding that he would hold meeting with other political parties.

PTI Vice Chairman stated that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) violated the constitution by giving October 8 date for the election.

He expressed his surprise that the government had enough funds for laptop scheme and MNAs but it did not have Rs. 20 billion fund to hold elections in the country to steer the country out of the prevailing uncertain political situation.

Lashing out of the fugitive Nawaz Sharif, Qureshi stated that broke the constitution by threatening not to accept the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision, adding that the people of the country were standing with Chief Justice of Pakistan.

About the government crackdown against PTI social media activists, he said that PTI social media correspondents Arshad Siddiqui, Mudassar Rehman, Fahad Siddiqui and Salman Sahil were picked up from Karachi. He said that their only crime was to stand with the truth and raise their voice against oppression. He warned that such brutal acts sowed the seeds of hatred in whole generation, which was alarming and dangerous for Pakistan.