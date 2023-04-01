Four army soldiers martyred in terrorists’ attack on Pak-Iran border

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers patrolling the Pakistan-Iran border embraced martyred when they were attacked by terrorists from across the border in Jalgai Sector in Kech district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that soldiers – Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed were critically injured in the attack and later embraced martyrdom.

According to the military’s media wing, contact is being established with the Iranian side for “effective action against terrorists” and to prevent such incidents in the future.

The ISPR said that Pakistan has demanded effective and immediate action from the Iranian officials.

A day earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali North Waziristan district, the ISPR said.

The security forces personnel fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said, “sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.”