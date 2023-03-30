Nation pins hope on SC to get Pakistan out of crisis: Qureshi

Asad says attempts to create fissure within judges of apex court condemnable

Fawad says establishment of unconstitutional setup could trigger unstoppable civil war

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership reiterated on Thursday that they would stand with the Supreme Court (SC) in all circumstances and hoped that the constitution would stand victorious amid the imported government’s constant efforts to put a crack within the judges of the apex court.

Talking to media here on Thursday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi flanked by PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar and PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the entire nation pinned hope on the apex court to get the country out of the prevailing numerous crises.

آج بینچ ٹوٹنے سے آئین کو چیلنج درپیش ہوگیا ہے، اب کہا جا رہا 8 اکتوبر کو الیکشن ہوں گے جس کا مطلب 11 اگست کو یہ حکومت تحلیل ہوگی اور 3 ماہ میں نئی حکومت آئے گی۔ 3 ماہ میں کون سا معجزہ ہوگا کہ یہ جماعتیں الیکشن بھی لڑ لیں گی، معیشت، سیکیورٹی بھی ٹھیک ہو pic.twitter.com/Wy34lAXAAd… — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 30, 2023

Qureshi expressed the hope that eventually the constitution would win, adding that it was PTI’s stated and principled position from the day one to respect democratic values.

He stated that efforts were afoot to create such a situation in order to delay the polls because the political rivals didn’t have the courage to face the PTI in the political arena.

Qureshi went to say that according to PTI’s lawyers, the powers of the SC can be extended but cannot be curtailed or limited.

He said that people of Pakistan were very intelligent and they were well-aware of the priorities of the rulers, who put the country into the worst crises for their own vested and petty political mileage.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that Pakistan’s constitution was in danger and no one should be doubted in this regard now.

He said that the constitution was a social contract and if this contract was broken, nothing would be left, adding that PTI would stand with the constitution in all circumstances.

Asad condemned the attempts to create fissure within judges of the superior court of the country. He warned that attack on the SC from outside would be construed as an attack on Pakistan.

He stated that whatever the ruling of the apex court, the whole of Pakistan including PTI would support it.

Talking to media on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry made it clear that it was constitutional and legal obligation to hold polls within 90 days after dissolution of the assemblies.

He raised question that what magic would happen in Pakistan that everything would be fine in six months that PDM would go for polls.

He said that there was no possibility, as the imported government was shying away from conducting elections, fearing drubbing defeat.

Fawad stated that they were hell-bent to defeat the SC, adding that they stood with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He stated that holding polls in October meant that incumbent government would come to end on August 10.

Fawad expressed his shock that the imported government did not comply with the orders of the SC.

He stated that Pakistan’s economic problems would further exacerbate whether or not the imported government succeeded in striking deal with the IMF.

Fawad predicted that PDM’s return to politics was unlikely, as crooked politicians had no political future.

He expressed alarm that if the imported government did not implement the constitution and kept on resisting to hold polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it would simply mean that an unconstitutional setup would be established in Pakistan, which would last not for a year or two but as long as it can.

However, he warned that any such move can trigger a civil war in the country and no one would be able to stop it.

Fawad suggested that the only way to get the country out of the prevailing challenges was to hold polls within the stipulated 90 days.

He went on to say that the system in the country was being run through coercion and cruelty, as pressure was being put not only on the magistrates but even on the judges of the Supreme Court.

Fawad stated that the gravity of the situation could be judged that the court decisions were being thrown into the trash, as despite lapse of seven days, Azhar Mashwani has not been produced, while Hassan Khan Niazi was caught within 15 minutes in another case after securing bail.

He stated that dividing the judges was an old practice and tactics of PML-N and this would not only harm the apex court but would ruin the Constitution of Pakistan altogether.